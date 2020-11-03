The Wallace State Future Foundation is gearing up for its 16th annual fundraiser. Postponed and reorganized due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Student Investment Lunch-In and Auction will include an online auction and a catered lunch via either drive-thru or delivery.
“Due to the pandemic, we’ve had to make some adjustments in our plans for the Student Investment Luncheon, but our goal is the same,” said Suzanne Harbin, Director of Advancement. “We remain dedicated to helping Wallace State students succeed by assisting them in removing financial barriers to their education.”
The online auction will take place from November 18 through December 3, with anyone welcome to bid on items. As always, the auction includes a variety of items, from locally-made arts and crafts to household items and décor. There are also numerous travel packages and virtual adventures such as cooking lessons or a personalized comedy show featuring a stand-up comedian from New York City.
The Lunch-In will be catered by Seasoned Catering and The Historic Bakery. The menu includes stuffed pork loin with bacon, Swiss cheese, sundried tomato and bacon citrus cream, green beans almondine, roasted baby red and gold potatoes, house made rolls and a gourmet red velvet cookie for dessert.
The drive-thru event will be held Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the new Traditions Bank Operations Center at the corner of 3rd Avenue NW and 1st Street W in Cullman. Deliveries will be made to Legacy, Premier and Gold sponsors on the date of their choice between December 7-18.
Sponsorship levels range from the $50 Fund a Need Sponsor to the $25,000 Legacy Sponsor, which pledges $5,000 annually for five years. Any donation will be gladly accepted, and donations can be earmarked to a specific scholarship fund of your choice.
“We see the impact these donations have on our students every day,” Harbin added. “We are extremely grateful for the donors who are helping make our students’ dreams come true and especially appreciative for their continued support during these this trying year.”
Participants may visit www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/sil20 to register for the event, to access the online auction or make donations. The site also includes links to student stories, with students sharing how their lives were impacted by the scholarships they received.
Reservations for lunch should be made by November 20. Call 256.352.7842 for more information or visit www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/sil20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.