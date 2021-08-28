Dozens of Wallace State Alumni Association and Future Foundation scholarship recipients were able to thank their donors recently at the 2021-2022 Scholarship Celebration.
Wallace State Community College President Dr. Vicki Karolewics said the event is a favorite among college administration, faculty, and staff.
“It gives us an opportunity to bring deserving scholarship recipients together with their generous donors,” Dr. Karolewics said. “Not only does it give a scholarship recipient an opportunity to meet their donor and say thank you to them, but also gives our generous donors an opportunity to know the impact that scholarship is going to have on your life and the difference it will make in your life and how grateful you are in that investment in you.
“They give generously because they believe in what we do as a community college,” Dr. Karolewics added. “They believe in a program, they believe in a cause, they believe in investing in the future, but often they give because they want to honor somebody whom they have loved and cherished, and they want to memorialize that person. So, think about that when you are the recipient of that scholarship, what it means to not only you but what it means to them.”
Future Foundation Board President Tim Compton of Traditions Bank reported the Foundation presented $330,000 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year to almost 200 students.
“If I were to offer you a challenge, I’d like for you not to consider this an achievement or a recognition, but a day to start something,” Compton told the students. He encouraged them to take as many on-campus classes as they could and to find a program they are passionate about.
“What I would encourage you to do is be able to adapt immediately and if you’re not excited about what you’re going into, get into something that you’re passionate about, something that you’ll love doing every day of your life,” Compton said. “Because you can make a difference.”
He also encouraged the students to be a good listener, learn to reason and learn to community.
“Because as an employer, we would much rather have a B or C student who can listen, reason, and communicate than an all-A student who can’t,” he said. “It’s very important.”
Three former and current Wallace State students spoke to explain how receiving a Future Foundation Scholarship benefited them.
Current Wallace State student Cutter Green of Vinemont explained how Wallace State has been a launching point for him, showing him how to be a leader through the Lion Leader scholarship, part of which includes volunteering to assist with Future Foundation events.
“They’ve really helped mold me into who I want to be going forward and years down the road,” Green said. “And that’s what I think is really special about this program, is it’s letting you become that leader, to your college, to your community.”
Tess Morris of Cullman, a 2021 graduate of the Occupational Therapy Assistant program, received the Mike Duke Scholarship from Cullman Savings Bank.
“It meant a lot to me that I was chosen for this scholarship, and I would like to personally thank my donors and the many others who chose to invest in my future,” Morris said. “This group of men and women who truly care about my future wanted to know what and how I was doing in school and took the time to know me and the goals that I had set for myself.
“What I love about Wallace State and the Future Foundation is that everyone wants to see you achieve your goals and reach your highest potential,” Morris said.
Criminal Justice graduate Zachary Glenn also received the Lion Leader Scholarship and twice the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Scholarship.
“The Sheriff’s Scholarship alongside the Lion Leader scholarship allowed me to go to school and not worry about the financial stress that is associated with going to college,” Glenn said, who is working on a master’s degree at Jacksonville State University. “Because I did not have that burden, I was able to focus on my extracurriculars and my education during my time here. I even went on to become the Wallace state mascot Roary for two years.
“To the donors that are here today, I say thank you. You changed my life for the better in so many ways and I’m thankful.”
The audience also heard from a donor, June Easterwood, whose donation to the college created the Gary and June Easterwood Endowed Scholarship, which funds up to three scholarships each year for students from Holly Pond High School.
June and her late husband Gary met at Holly Pond. He passed way more than nine years ago.
“There’s a lot to take care of when someone passes away,” Easterwood said. “And I got it all done except one thing, and that was a small farm about 30 acres that we owned in Cullman County.”
About two years ago, Easterwood asked her accountant about the tax benefits of selling the property and donating the proceeds to the Wallace State Future Foundation. He told her it would be more beneficial to her if she were to donate the property and then the Foundation could sell it and use the proceeds to establish the endowed scholarship fund. Taking his advice, Easterwood contacted the Future Foundation.
“They were incredible,” Easterwood said. “They knew exactly how to make it happen, who to make it happen and before you know it, I’d donated the land and I was so happy.
“And I’m quite proud of the Future Foundation scholarships and know that long after I’m gone, those scholarships will keep helping kids here in Cullman County and Holly Pond High School.”
The Wallace State Future Foundation provides scholarships and assistance to help students complete their education.
“All of these scholarships are a bridge to students who need to complete their degree,” said Suzanne Harbin, Vice President for Advancement and Innovation at Wallace State. “Not everybody in the room is a first-time freshman here. Many of you are continuing students or sometimes you may be a student who just needed one semester to finish, and your financial aid ended, or you just didn’t have the funds available due to family circumstances or financial situations. So, the Future Foundation is here to fill that gap and that’s what I love about it. It makes such a difference. Sometimes even the smallest amount of money can help.”
For more information about the Wallace State Future Foundation or to donate, visit wsccfuturefoundation.org or call 256.352.7842.
