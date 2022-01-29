The Wallace State Community College Future Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships to be distributed for the 2022-2023 Academic Year beginning in the Fall 2022 semester.
The Future Foundation lists more than 150 scholarships for Wallace State students. Some scholarships are geared to specific programs or divisions while others are more general and open to most of the student population. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the Future Foundation awarded 212 students more than $347,000 in scholarship funds.
Suzanne Harbin, Vice President of Advancement and Innovation at Wallace State, has seen first-hand how these scholarships and assistance from the Future Foundation have helped students achieve their goal of earning a college degree or certificate.
“In some cases, the need may represent a small amount of money, but to them that amount is the difference between earning a degree or not, a degree that can help them earn a better paying job and improving their lives and their family situation,” Harbin said. Some of the scholarships may help take care of simple needs such as food and fuel, while others may cover tuition, books, supplies and even certification exams.
These scholarships can also help fill a gap for students who may not qualify for Pell grants, but still struggle to pay for college expenses.
Current high school seniors who will be attending Wallace State next fall and current Wallace State students who will be returning in the fall are eligible to apply for the Future Foundation Scholarships. Students must have applied to the college and have been accepted and have a student number and a Wallace State email address. They should have also completed the 2022-2023 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) at www.fafsa.gov.
Requirements vary depending on the specific scholarship. These scholarships can be combined with other Future Foundation scholarships, with institutional scholarships, federal student aid and with outside scholarship awards.
The deadline to apply for Future Foundation scholarships is March 4. Visit https://wallacestate.academicworks.com/ to view the scholarships offered by the Wallace State Future Foundation and to complete the application.
Apart from the Foundation, applications are also being accepted for scholarships offered by the college, with a Feb. 15 deadline to apply. Visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/financial-aid/wscc-scholarships to see the list of these scholarships and to submit the application.
