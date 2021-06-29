Wallace State Community College returned to normal operations earlier this year and is gearing up for a robust fall semester with new programs, classes and activities on campus, and options that suit any schedule.
Excitement has been building for new students during the Lion’s Pride Orientation sessions happening this summer. At Lion’s Pride, students meet with advisors, register, learn about college services, and engage in activities that help them build connections with classmates and college personnel. “Ready to Roar” is the theme for this year’s orientation, and students at the sessions have received a T-shirt with the slogan along with other college materials and Chick-fil-A.
“Wallace State is open and fully engaged in the business of educating students. We’re excited to see our students back. That’s what it’s all about,” said Wallace State Vice President for Students Dr. Ryan Smith. “We have student activities happening, multiple campus tours each week and all employees are here. We have prospective students coming to campus daily, registering for both the summer Mini Term II and Fall 2021 semester.”
Five Lion’s Pride Sessions are scheduled for June and July. Fall classes begin Thursday, Aug. 19.
During the upcoming Fall 2021 semester, the college is offering a full complement of traditional on-campus classes and hybrid, online, evening and weekend courses at both the Hanceville and Oneonta campuses.
New programs expected to begin this fall include Banking and Finance, and Logistics Management, both offered through the Jashante Edwards, a dental assisting major from Cullman, displays the T-shirt she received at the initial Fall Lions’ Pride Orientation on June 14. Department; three new Computer Science options for Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics; a Medical Scribe option offered through the Health Information Technology program; a new Diesel by Distance program featuring training in virtual reality, and more.
Wallace State will be distributing at least $7 million to students in the coming year. Students who are enrolled and who qualify under the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) will receive these additional funds during the semester(s) in which they are enrolled. The grant allocation will also include high school students taking classes at Wallace State through the Dual Enrollment Program. The majority of Wallace State students will be qualified for the award under federal guidelines. Payments will vary. Wallace State will use existing enrollment information to allocate funds, which will be automatically distributed to all qualified students. Students do not need to contact the college to request these funds.
Wallace State is one of 20 community colleges across the United States designated as a ‘Caring Campus’ by the Institute for Evidence-Based Change. Wallace State offers multiple resources for its students, including a Tutoring Lab that offers free academic tutoring in various subjects; a free food pantry, success advising, mental health counseling, technology loans, emergency financial aid assistance, a Veterans’ Corner, Mother’s Lounge, and more.
Wallace State Community College is also an Achieving the Dream Leader College and has been ranked among the Top 150 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute. It is the preferred community college by Alabama high school seniors taking the ACT and among the top college for healthcare and workforce development.
Registration is underway for the Fall 2021 semester. Fall classes Regular Term and an 8-week Mini Term I begin August 19. The college’s four fall start dates include two additional Flex Starts for registration through Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, and a Mini Term II, which runs October 14 through December 16.
And it’s not too late to take a class this summer. Wallace State’s Summer Mini Term II begins July 6.
Students can apply for admission, register for classes, and view the schedule of class offerings by visiting wallacestate.edu/register-now. For more information call 256.352.8000 or email lioncentral@wallacestate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.