The Wallace State Community College Fine and Performing Arts program announces, “Spring Under the Stars,” a performance featuring the Wallace State Singers, Jazz Band, Concert Band and Concert Choir. The outdoor concert will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 7 p.m., in front of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.
“Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join us for a concert beneath the stars,” said Ricky Burks, Department Chair. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.
Performances by the Wallace State Singers will include a medley of songs made famous by the Andrew Sisters, such as “Booogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Bei Mir Bist Du Schön (Means That Your Grand).”
The Jazz Band will entertain with tunes like “In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening,” which was a 1951 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song for composers Hoagy Carmichael and Johnny Mercer.
Among the songs planned by the Concert Choir is Amy Bernon’s “Oceans and Stars.” The Concert Band and Vocal Jazz Group will also perform.
There is no charge to attend, but a suggested donation of $5 is requested.
Social distancing measures will be taken in accordance with state guidelines.
Other upcoming events include a Dance Showcase on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m., presented by the Wallace State Dance program, the Big Band Dance on Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m., presented by the Wallace State Jazz Band and performances at the Strawberry Festival on May 1 for the Jazz Band and Singers.
For more information about the performance, contact Tiffany Richter at 256.352.8034 or tiffany.richter@wallacestate.edu. Visit wallacestate.edu/fpa for more information about the Fine and Performing Arts programs at Wallace State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.