Wallace State Community College’s fall semester is underway, operating fully, and one of the attractions for students is the newly renovated Garlan E. Gudger Student Center, which features Wally’s Grill, a new student lounge, new pool tables, air hockey, and other amenities.
Outside and across campus, faculty and staff sporting Caring Campus apparel were busy providing directions, refreshments and support for new students. Campus dog, Dr. Karl Waussie, seemed happy for the extra attention. A first day vaccine clinic served more than 200 individuals.
“It’s great to see and meet new people while we’re eating lunch, and I’m glad we’re allowed to be back to normal as possible,” said freshman Brian Apreza. “I’m part of the Mercedes Tech program through the Advanced Automotive Technology program. It’s the main reason I decided to become a Wallace State Lion.”
The Mercedes Tech Co-op Program is among the multiple partnerships Wallace State has formed with local and state business and industries, providing students with employment opportunities upon completion of a program or graduation.
Mak Keener was also among the students enjoying time around Wally’s Grill this week. After spending two years at Auburn University, Keener is now enrolled in Wallace State’s nursing program.
“Coming to Wallace State has been a smooth transition, considering I spent two years learning how college worked and how to study,” said Keener, of Oneonta. “I’m excited and anxious about nursing school, and I’m thankful this program is close to home.”
Prospective students still have time to enroll in Wallace State’s Flex Term classes. Flex Term I registration is underway and continues through Sept. 1. Flex Term II classes begin Sept 2 with registration set for Sept. 2-8. Online Flex Term courses offered this semester are ENG 101, ART 100, MTH 112, MUS 101, ORI 110 and PSY 200.
Individuals can also enroll in Wallace State’s Mini Term II, which begins on Oct. 14.
Wallace State offers a full complement of traditional on-campus classes and hybrid, online, evening and weekend courses at both the Hanceville and Oneonta campuses.
New programs offered this fall include Banking and Finance, and Logistics Management, both offered through the Business Department; three new Computer Science options for Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics; a Medical Scribe option offered through the Health Information Technology program; a new Diesel by Distance program featuring training in virtual reality, and more.
Wallace State is recognized as one of the top community colleges in the nation and the first-choice community college for Alabama high school seniors taking the ACT.
Wallace State is an Achieving the Dream Leader College, and a three-time nominee for the Aspen Prize, a National League for Nursing Center for Excellence, an All-Steinway School and one of 30 community colleges selected to develop and pilot the American Association of Community College Pathways Project which involves a rethinking and redesign of the student experience from enrollment through completion.
