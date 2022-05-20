Wallace State experiences highest enrollment since 2012

Wallace State Community College has experienced its highest enrollment in a decade. Enrollment for the Spring 2022 semester totaled 5,502 students, which is the highest recorded enrollment since 2012. The count also represents a more than 129% increase from the previous spring, the highest percentage increase among the 24 colleges within the Alabama Community College System.
The growing popularity of dual enrollment as a way for students to accelerate credit toward a college degree was among areas of increase, as more students returned to college as pandemic restrictions lifted and the height of the pandemic passed. Online programs remain popular options for students; but many programs, including those with an emphasis on in-person training, like the Wallace State flight program, saw increases as the employment market is wide open for graduates.
The college also recorded a more than 105% increase in credit hours, with students registering for classes equaling 44,732 credit hours, outpacing the 42,439 from the previous spring. Traditional or hybrid classes at the main Hanceville campus, Oneonta and the Cullman Airport accounted for more than 56 percent of credit hours, with online classes equaling more than 36 percent and dual enrollment students responsible for 6.8 percent of registered credit hours.
The college is on track to continue the trend, with an increase in Fall 2022 applications.
Registration is currently underway for both the Summer 2002 and Fall 2022 semesters. This is the earliest that Wallace State has opened registration for the fall semester and was done to offer current and incoming students the opportunity to secure their schedules and make plans earlier for the fall semester.
“This is part of our Wallace Cares philosophy,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. “Wallace State was named a Caring Campus and that is something we take pride in and strive to show in every aspect of the student experience. From advising and enrollment, to classes, to tutoring, counseling, our Lions’ Kitchen food pantry and more, we do care about our students and want to provide them with the best possible college experience during their time with us.”
To register for summer or fall classes, visit www.wallacestate.edu/register-now. Regular and Mini Term I classes for Summer 2022 begin May 24, with Mini Term II classes starting June 30. Regular and Mini Term I classes for Fall 2022 begin Aug. 18, with Mini Term II classes starting Oct. 14. Registration for Flex Start courses will be Aug. 25-31 for Flex Start I and Sept. 1-7 for Flex Start II.
