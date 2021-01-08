The Wallace State Community College Emergency Medical Services program announces current openings for students interested in earning certificates in either Basic EMT and its new Advanced EMT option. Classes for the Spring 2021 semester will begin on Jan. 19.
Both the Advanced EMT and Basic EMT short-term certificates can be completed in one semester. The Basic EMT option is 15-16 credit hours. The Advanced EMT option is 9 credit hours.
Completion of the Basic EMT option and passage of the national registry certification as an EMT allows students to apply for the Advanced EMT option. Current EMT’s who have the proper certification can also apply.
Casey Hackney, head of the Wallace State EMS program said Advanced EMTs can perform more advanced treatments than basic EMTs and the certification usually translates into an increase in pay.
Completing Advanced EMT option before applying to the Paramedic program is also beneficial for students who plan to continue their education.
“It greatly enhances or improves the success rate for paramedic students,” said EMS Instructor Greg Lawrence. “It makes you a better prepared paramedic student.”
To apply or for more information, visit wallacestate.edu/ems or contact Hackney at 256.352.8336 or casey.hackney@wallacestatee.edu or program secretary Susan Wadkins at 256.352.7848 or susan.wadkins@wallacestate.edu. Registration for the Spring 2021 semester is currently underway. Registration will continue through Jan. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.