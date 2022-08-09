Wallace State Community College has been selected as an Apprenticeship Ambassador by the United States Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor’s newly announced Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry association, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries, community-based organizations, and other stakeholders to serve as champions for expanding and diversifying Registered Apprenticeships.
“This is a big win for Wallace State. We’re excited to earn this distinction and we’re working hard to fulfill the expectations involved with being an ambassador. Since applying, we’ve expanded the number of apprenticeship opportunities for our students and will continue to do so,” said Christina Holmes, Wallace State’s Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning Coordinator in the Center for Career and Workforce Development. “We have a great relationship at the state level with the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship and now have recognition at the national level with the Department of Labor.”
Through the program, Wallace State is an Apprenticeship Ambassador for a two-year term and can reapply for continued membership.
Wallace State currently offers 10 Registered Apprenticeships for its students in fields including Nursing, Tool & Die Maker, Industrial Maintenance Mechanic, CNC Machinist, Truck Mechanics, and more.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation; Kamtek/Magna; Met-South, Inc; American Trim, LLC; YKTA; Sonoco, ORE Earthworks; Trigreen Equipment; and ACTION Resources are among the industry apprenticeship partners for Wallace State.
As part of the initiative, Holmes said the college will continue to conduct local outreach to businesses and employers; participate in DOL-hosted Apprenticeship Ambassador events; and diversify its targeted audience, recruiting interested women, veterans/military, and those in rural communities.
Holmes said Wallace State is the only Alabama college to earn the distinction.
For more information about apprenticeship opportunities with Wallace State, contact Holmes at 256.352.8120 or christina.holmes@wallacestate.edu.