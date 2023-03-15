Wallace State Community College has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Wallace State is proud to once again be designated as a Military Friendly School,” said WSCC President Dr. Vicki Karolewics of the college’s ninth consecutive designation. “We respect and acknowledge the sacrifice and commitment our veterans and their families have demonstrated to their country, state and community. We feel privileged to count veterans among our students and alumni.”
Wallace State has repeatedly earned the designation as a Military Friendly college and was also named a Military Friendly Spouse School for 2022-2023. Wallace State offers a number of services specifically for veterans such as the Veterans Corner located in the WSCC Library, where veterans can go to for quiet time or to meet with other veterans, and a recent military and veterans’ college and career workshop. The college also offers scholarships for veterans and their families, college credit for prior learning and professional experience for those who qualify, as well as free tutoring, success advising, career services, and more.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.” — Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.