Wallace State Community College recently distributed more than 100 holiday meals to students in partnership with the Wallace State Future Foundation and the Caring Campus initiative.
Students were invited to drive through for the holiday meal, consisting of chicken, green beans, rice and a holiday treat.
As was fitting for such a challenging year, “this was the first time, at least in recent memory, that Wallace State has provided students with food baskets for the holidays,” said Wallace State Vice President for Students Dr. Ryan Smith. “It was a partnership to help students who needed it, especially during a pandemic.”
“We also hope students will utilize our Lions’ Kitchen food pantry on campus when they need to.”
Remaining holiday meals from Wallace State were donated to Cullman Caring for Kids.
Earlier this year, Wallace State was one of 10 community colleges selected as a “Caring Campus” as supported by the Institute for Evidence Based-Change (IEBC), seeking to increase student retention and success in community colleges by creating and cultivating Caring Campus environments through the inclusion of all staff in student success efforts.
Among Wallace State’s Caring Campus projects is the Lions’ Kitchen food pantry. It’s located in Room 102 of the Student Center and available to all Wallace State students.
The WSCC Rotaract Club and Cullman Rotary have contributed significantly towards stocking the Lions’ Kitchen.
Other student resources across campus include the Tutoring Lab, Career Services, the Mother’s Lounge, a Veterans’ Corner, Success Advising, Program Services and Mental Health Counseling.
