Wallace State Community College has been named a Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media, Inc., for the eighth consecutive year.
Wallace State was recognized with the distinction for its record of military student success, including graduation, retention and employment outcomes, and for its services, positive culture and policies in support of veterans and their dependents.
“Wallace State is indeed honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly institution, a designation we strive to achieve every year,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. “We have been intentional in our efforts to provide personalized services to our veterans and their families, and to create an environment that demonstrates our deep gratitude for their service, and support for their educational and career goals.”
Colleges selected as Military Friendly Schools were graded on certain criteria favorable to veterans, including academic policies and compliance; admissions and orientation; culture and commitment; financial aid and assistance and graduation, career and military student support and retention.
Wallace State hosts meet-and-greets for its veterans at the Veterans’ Corner on campus, which is located on the sixth floor of the library. The Veterans’ Corner was established for veterans in order for them to have one central location together to study, congregate, share stories and unwind.
Wallace State’s Veterans’ Corner was spearheaded by IT Department employee Virginia Barber and her Leadership Wallace State team a number of years ago. Barber, an Air Force veteran who served in Desert Storm, and her team raised awareness about the experiences of veterans returning to civilian life and proposed a location where veterans could meet and support each other, as well as additional veteran-centered events and activities. The Burrow Museum at Wallace State also annually hosts an exhibition commemorating America’s military service in photographs.
Veterans, national guard/reservists and dependents/survivors are eligible for VA education benefits at Wallace State. The Alabama Community College System adopted The Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014 (Choice Act) after it was passed by the United States Congress and signed into law. The Choice Act guarantees in-state tuition to veterans and their family members.
Veterans interested in educational benefits available at Wallace State are encouraged to contact Wallace State’s Brett Messersmith, the college’s veterans’ certifying official, at 256.352.8431 or at brett.messersmith@wallacestate.edu. Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits cover everything from tuition and fees to books for all of Wallace State’s programs. Flight time for pilot training through Wallace State’s aviation program is also covered.
Wallace State’s designation as a Military Friendly School will be recognized in multiple publications, including in G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines.
According to its website, Viqtory Media has led the industry as a ratings entity for over a decade, surveying thousands of institutions and assembling lists that capture best practices in recruitment and retention of military employees, students and franchisees. The Military Friendly ratings program has been instrumental in the development of corporate and college military recruiting programs.
