Wallace State Community College’s Dental Hygiene program will host an open house on Tuesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the Health Science building on the Hanceville campus. The event is open to the public and will provide information about the low-cost services the college provides to the community.
The first 10 visitors will receive a voucher for a free cleaning and a Wallace State swag bag, and all visitors will be entered into drawings for additional door prizes.
“The Wallace State Dental Hygiene Program is committed to providing quality oral health care at a reduced cost to members of the community in our state-of-the-art on-campus dental clinic,” said Dr. Sharon Alley, chair of the WSCC Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs.
“Currently, we are also able to provide preventative oral health care at no charge for pregnant women and children that are 17 years of age and younger due to a partnership agreement with the college and the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
The list of services offered by the program include:
- Dental Cleanings
- Adult New Patients and patients of record if it has been 3 or more years since last cleaning-$30.00-includes all radiographs
- Adult Returning Patient-$30.00-includes all radiographs
- Child New Patient under 13-$15.00-includes all radiographs
- Child Returning Patient under 13-$10.00-includes all radiographs
- Sealants-$6.00 per tooth
- Bleaching-$100.00. Patients must have their teeth cleaned in our clinic before receiving bleaching and must be approved for bleaching by our faculty Dentist.
Dental Hygiene students perform these services under the supervision of WSCC faculty and two licensed dentists. Clinic days vary, but appointment times are usually 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 12 to 2:30 p.m. Call 256-352-8300 to schedule an appointment.
The Wallace State Dental Assisting program was founded in 1978 and the Dental Hygiene program began in 1994. The program’s mission is to provide quality and current education for the next generation of oral health care professionals.
The dental programs are accepting applications through June 1 for Fall 2023 entry. The Dental Assisting program offers both certificate and degree options that can be completed in three to four semesters, respectively. The Dental Hygiene program is an associate degree program, that can be completed in five semesters.
For more information on the dental programs or its services, contact Corey Weeks at 256-352-8300 or corey.weeks@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu.