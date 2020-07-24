HANCEVILLE - The Wallace State Community College Dance program is offering classes for home schooled students in middle and high school so that they may improve their skills to pursue industry career options or further their education at college or university level. On demand online classes will also be offered this fall to anyone wishing to improve skills in dance, choreography, teaching and more.
Ballet, Pointe and Jazz/Modern Dance classes in the Dance for Home School program will begin in August and continue through early December. The classes are for dancers at intermediate and advanced levels. The goal is to produce technically strong and artistically expressive dancers who are sought after for their professionalism and ability to easily adapt to the broad range of styles demanded of today’s dance professionals.
Students who participate in Dance for Home School are not responsible for academic work related to dance classes. These students participate solely in movement-based exercises and therefore do not receive college credit for classes they attend.
Selected students may also be asked to participate as Apprentice to Allegro Dance Theatre, the WSCC Dance Company.
Classes will be held as scheduled:
· Classic Ballet, Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 24-Nov. 30
· Pointe, Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 25-Dec. 1
· Jazz, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 25-Dec. 1
· Allegro Dance Theatre, Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 24-Nov. 30
Class fees are $125 each for Classic Ballet and Allegro Dance Theatre and $150 each for Pointe and Jazz.
On demand online classes will be offered from September through November in the following subjects:
· Refresh Your Choreography
· Getting Students Pointe Shoe Ready
· Dance Pedagogy – Creative Teaching
· Ballet Class for Young Dancers
· Allegro Exercise Intermediate Students
Class fees are $20 each.
Classes for college credit for high school dual enrollment students are also available through the Wallace State Dance Program.
For more information, contact WSCC Dance Instructor Brooke Desnoes at brooke.desnoes@wallacestate.edu or 256.352.8153.
To register for classes, contact Amanda Aris at amanda.aris@wallacestate.edu or 256.352.8386.
