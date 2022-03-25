Wallace State Community College’s Student Engagement and the Healthy Campus and Healthy Earth Committee led a Spring Cleanup this week at Garden City Mountain, participating in the initiative spearheaded by the Alabama Community College System, one of its Community Matters activities; and Alabama PALS (People Against a Littering State).
Wallace State’s students and employees collected and cleaned up approximately 2,800 pounds of garbage at the location.
“We have a strong partnership with Cullman PALS, and they helped identify the area, along with Phillip Patterson, Cullman County Solid Waste Officer. We collected 103 bags of trash in addition to hauling bigger items like tires, a pet carrier and more,” said Dr. Jon Stephenson, Coordinator of Student Engagement and Recruiting. “We appreciate all of our students and employees dedicated to the effort.”
This year’s statewide Spring Cleanup campaign is called “Don’t Drop It On Alabama.” ALPALS is a statewide organization dedicated to making Alabama more beautiful by sponsoring programs focused on cleaning up litter in the streets, streams, campuses and coastlines.
The Alabama community college that picks up the most trash this spring has an opportunity to win $1,000 sponsored by Coca-Cola United and to be recognized with the ALPALS Annual Award.
Wallace State is planning another cleanup effort in April.
