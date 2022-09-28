HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College President Dr. Vicki Karolewics accepted the first of four donations from Alabama Rep. Randall Shedd to establish a $100,000 endowed scholarship to benefit students in his legislative district (Dist. 11) interested in Dual Enrollment opportunities at the college.
“That will be one of the more significant levels of endowment that we have here at the college,” Karolewics said, noting that Shedd has always been a supporter of scholarships for students throughout his career. This and previous donations have come from Shedd’s Community Grant allocations, and it’s been his tradition to provide those funds for scholarships benefitting students in his district.
“Throughout your legislative tenure, your priority has always been student scholarships and we, and our students, have been very appreciative of that,” Karolewics said.
Shedd said he hopes the scholarships will encourage students to seriously consider taking advantage of dual enrollment opportunities through Wallace State, providing them with accelerated completion of college courses and leading to earlier entry into the workforce or to earning certificates or degrees more quickly.
The Randall Shedd Dual Enrollment Scholarship will provide recipients funds to cover tuition, fees and books. The scholarship can be renewed if funds are available and if the recipient is in good standing. The Wallace State Future Foundation will screen applications and make awards to eligible candidates. The scholarship will be open to Students who are dually enrolled at Wallace State and whose residences are in Alabama House District 11 from Blount and Cullman counties and/or attend the following high schools: Blount County: Appalachian, Blount County Career Tech, Cleveland, JB Pennington, Oneonta, Susan Moore; Cullman County: Cullman, Cullman Career Tech Center, Fairview, Holly Pond, Hanceville or Vinemont and who demonstrate financial need.
Using grant funding, the Wallace State Future Foundation can match a portion of Shedd’s donation and will add $12,500 annually to his pledged donations for a grand total of $150,000 after four years.
Wallace State currently has dual enrollment agreements with eight local education agencies (Blount County, Cullman City, Cullman County, Jefferson County, Morgan County, Oneonta City, Walker County and Winston County) to allow qualified high school students to enroll in college-level courses and earn dual credits toward a high school diploma and postsecondary degree. Dual Enrollment classes are available at both the Wallace State Hanceville and Oneonta campus locations. Some online classes are also available. Students are encouraged to meet with their high school counselor to discuss their options. Students should have completed the ninth grade before applying for Dual Enrollment.
To learn about Dual Enrollment opportunities, visit www.wallacestate.edu/deoptions or contact Stacey Sivley at 256.352.8241 or stacey.sivley@wallacestate.edu.
The Fall 2022 semester is currently under way, with Mini Term II classes beginning Oct. 14. Priority Registration for Spring 2023 is scheduled to begin Oct. 24, with classes starting Jan. 8. To apply or for more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu.