Wallace State Community College celebrated the opening of the Spring 2021 semester with Caring Campus Welcome Week.
Wallace State is one of 10 community colleges across the nation selected as a “Caring Campus,” an initiative spearheaded last February and supported by the Institute for Evidence Based-Change (IEBC) to create and cultivate supportive campus environments that lead to student persistence and success.
Wallace State is offering a full complement of courses on campus, online and in hybrid formats during the Spring 2021 semester, continuing to actively practice enhanced health and safety protocols necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students were greeted this week by employees wearing “Wallace State Cares” shirts and buttons at specific buildings, providing classroom directions, snacks, drinks and any guidance needed.
“Coming off a semester where there were rarely any students on campus, it was great to see students this week. We wanted to welcome them with open arms. The week was fulfilling for our students, faculty and staff and the feedback was positive,” said Wallace State Vice President for Students Dr. Ryan Smith.
Karina Faulkner, a freshman from Holly Pond, attended her first traditional classes on campus this week after taking online classes during the Fall 2020 semester.
“I was excited to attend my first live class. I learn better in face-to-face settings than I do online classes. I’m thankful Wallace State and its instructors are allowing us to have class options on campus this semester,” said Faulkner, a member of Wallace State’s Student Government Association (SGA). “While coming to my first classes on campus, it does mean a lot that employees take the time to assist students with where they need to be for a certain class or building. It’s great to have face-to-face conversations with instructors and employees about anything. Wallace State definitely cares.”
Wallace State has many resources to aid its students, including among others the Tutoring Lab, Career Services, the Mother’s Lounge, a Veterans’ Corner, Success Advising, Program Services, Mental Health Counseling and the Lions’ Kitchen Food Pantry.
Wallace State has added Saturday hours this semester, opening Lion Central and other student services offices from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to assist individuals who may not be able to come to campus during the week.
Late registration for the Spring 2021 semester continues through Monday, Jan. 25. Registration for Flex Start I classes continue through Jan. 29 and for Flex Start II classes on Feb. 1-5. Register here: https://www.wallacestate.edu/register-now/registration-instructions
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu.
