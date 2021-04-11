Wallace State Community College is proud to announce its Child Development Associate in Applied Science program earned accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) is a professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children, birth through age 8, by connecting early childhood practice, policy, and research. As a facilitator of quality-improvement initiatives in classrooms across the country, NAEYC Accreditation is dedicated to ensuring that teaching staff and administrators have access to the latest research and use the best practices in the early learning field.
Dr. Marcie Hill is the director of the Child Development program at Wallace State and led the lengthy process to achieve accreditation by NAEYC. The process includes a self-study of the program curriculum, facilities, support services offered to students and more. The Wallace State program was a leader in providing NAEYC with a virtual tour of the program, replacing the on-site visits that could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’m pleased that the Wallace State Child Development program earned accreditation by NAEYC,” said Dr. Hill. “A lot of work went into creating the self-study and the accompanying documents and files that were submitted to the organization.”
Dr. Hill added that having the accreditation ensures students of the program that they are being instructed by a program that has been determined to be a quality program by its peers. Therefore, students will be recognized as coming from a program that is held in high regard.
The Child Development program at Wallace State is a completely online program, allowing students to complete coursework on their schedule. The program offers certificates that are stackable, meaning each can be used to advance toward an associate degree. The benefit is that students can use the certifications they earn to work in the field while they complete their degree.
There are scholarships available for students as well as for those working in the field who wish to earn certifications or a degree. Scholarships are also available for qualified Dual Enrollment students.
For more information, contact Dr. Marcie Hill at 256.352.8383 or marcie.hill@wallacestate.edu and visit wallacestate.edu/childdevelopment.
Priority registration for the upcoming Summer 2021 semester will begin on April 13. Classes will start on May 26 and July 6. Classes are available on campus and online, with day, evening and weekend options.
