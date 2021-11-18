Wallace State Community College is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week Nov. 15-21. The weeklong celebration allows labor and business leaders, educational institutions, career seekers and other partners to demonstrate support for apprenticeships in preparing a highly skilled, diverse workforce to meet the talent needs of employers and train Americans for good-paying jobs across multiple industries.
“Registered apprenticeships provide a path to the middle class for workers, and this year’s National Apprenticeship Week event is an opportunity to bring together partners with a vested interest in expanding apprenticeship programs and creating a pipeline to success attainable for everyone,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “National Apprenticeship Week allows stakeholders to engage with one another, generate ideas and share creative solutions for encouraging apprenticeship, retraining our workforce and rebuilding our middle class.”
Wallace State offers numerous apprenticeship opportunities for students who want to earn a salary while they learn on the job and in the classroom. Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development has secured apprenticeships for students interested in CNC and Machining, Industrial Maintenance, Diesel Technology and more. In most instances, an apprenticeship can lead to a full-time job in a highly skilled, sustainable career.
A virtual information session will be held on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m., for anyone interested in learning more about one of the apprenticeship opportunities at Wallace State. Visit www.wallacestate.edu/apprenticeshipweek for more information.
First observed in November 2015, National Apprenticeship Week celebrates the role of apprenticeship in helping workers earn while they learn and grow the economy. Since its establishment, NAW has prompted more than 5,000 events, 700 proclamations and 470,000 attendees across the country. Social distancing protocols forced many of 2020’s events to be virtual, which challenged participants to find creative methods to engage audiences and expand reach. Events in 2021 may incorporate virtual and in-person collaborations as participants promote awareness, showcase innovation, explore workplace solutions and identify opportunities for partnerships.
National Apprenticeship Week furthers the department’s commitment to supporting President Biden’s infrastructure plan to create jobs that make America more competitive and provide opportunities to workers from marginalized communities.
Secretary Walsh also announced future dates for National Apprenticeship Week. They include Nov. 14-20, 2022; Nov. 13-19, 2023, and Nov. 18-24, 2024.
