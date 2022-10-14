Wallace State Community Colleges is gearing up to celebrate Medical Assistants Recognition Week, Oct. 17-21, 2022, as designated by the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA). Medical assistants across the country will be recognized during this special week and honored on Medical Assistants Recognition Day, on Oct. 19.
In celebration of Medical Assistants Recognition Week, the City of Hanceville has passed a resolution recognizing the week of October 17 as Medical Assistant Recognition Week.
“Medical assistants are vital to almost every health care practice,” said Tracie Fuqua, director of Wallace State’s Medical Assistant program. “They are trained to take on many tasks inside a medical office, from clerical to clinical and are often one of the first people who interact with patients.”
Medical assisting is an allied health profession whose practitioners function as members of the health care delivery team and perform administrative and clinical procedures. With their unique versatility, medical assistants are proving to be the allied health professional of choice for this decade and beyond. Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wallace State’s Medical Assisting program has been training medical assistants since 1994 and is one of the few health science programs at WSCC that does not require prerequisites before applying to the program. The program accepts new students each fall, with applications accepted from March 1 to June 1 each year.
The AAMA is the only organization devoted exclusively to serving the professional interests and educational needs of all medical assistants. The association provides numerous services that help medical assistants put their careers on a successful and rewarding track and keep them there.