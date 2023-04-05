Wallace State Community College is joining two-year colleges across the state and nation in celebrating the important role they play in higher education and workforce development.
Community College Month, observed every April, is an opportunity to highlight the vital role that community colleges play in providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality education and training to students of all ages and backgrounds.
Also, this month, the Alabama Community College System will kick off celebrations for its Diamond Jubilee, recognizing 60 years since the formation of the system. The ACCS Diamond Jubilee will capture the best of Alabama’s 24 community and technical colleges. A kickoff event at the state capitol will be held April 17. Other events include Campus Showcase events, a Diamond Jubilee Gala, Diamond Jubilee Golf Scramble and $600K for 60: Fundraising for Scholarships.
Wallace State will celebrate the month by sharing stories of WSCC alumni who have achieved success. A proclamation signing will recognize the college and its impact, and more activities and events are planned.
The Alabama Legislature approved the Alabama Trade School and Junior College Authority on May 3, 1963. Now known as the Alabama Community College System, it is comprised of 24 community and technical colleges in 130 locations across the state, and the Alabama Technology Network, which is focused on Alabama’s manufacturers and provides workforce training, technical assistance and engineering services to incumbent workers.
The colleges in ACCS serve more than 155,000 individuals through education and academic transfer courses, career technical programs, adult education services and non-credit workforce training leading to industry-certified credentials and certifications.
A recent study showed the colleges make an economic impact of $6.6 billion to the state and supports one out of every 27 jobs in the state. The study indicated WSCC annually adds approximately $212.6 million to the local economy and supports 3,348 jobs in the college’s four-county service area, providing an economic boost to the region on par with hosting the World Series 27 times, and larger than the area’s entire utilities industry.
According to the American Association of Community Colleges, there are more than 1,000 community colleges in the United States, serving over 12 million students each year. These institutions offer a wide range of academic and career-focused programs, from associate degrees and vocational certificates to workforce training and adult education courses.
Community colleges are particularly important for students who may not have had access to higher education otherwise. They offer flexible schedules, affordable tuition, and a supportive learning environment that can help students succeed. In fact, research shows that students who start at community colleges are more likely to complete their degrees than those who start at four-year institutions.
Priority registration for summer and fall semesters began April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.