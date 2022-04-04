Wallace State Community College is celebrating Community College Month during the month of April by sharing the outstanding stories of WSCC alumni and hosting events for current and future students and the community.
“Community College Month is an opportunity to spotlight the success of current and former students, welcome the community to spring events on campus, celebrate the unlimited education and training opportunities available through Wallace State, and recognize community colleges as economic drivers and workforce partners that are vital to our local and state economies,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.
The college will host an Open House on Tuesday, April 12 to spotlight its programs and provide information to students and their parents. The Open House will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gudger Student Center. Free Chick-fil-A will be available, and 10 three-credit hour summer scholarships given away. RSVP at www.wallacestate.edu/openhouse.
Wallace State is also hosting a number of Fine and Performing Arts events, including:
- Dazzle Me, Disney, April 7-9 at 7 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre in the Gudger Student Center; admission $10 donation
- Big Band Dance, April 15 at 7 p.m. in the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, admission $10 donation
- 2022 4th District Congressional Art Competition, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts
- Allegro Dance Theatre’s Spring Showcase, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, admission is a $10 donation
- Spring Under the Stars, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. outside the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, free admission, bring lawn chair or blanket, food trucks will be on site
Other events planned for students to participate in include a second Spring Cleanup on April 13, Arrive Alive Driving Simulator on April 19, and an Earth Day Celebration on April 20.
Public community colleges are a uniquely American educational model that was designed to guarantee access to affordable, high-quality higher education for all people. They are the primary educators of life-saving nursing and other healthcare professionals among many others. They also serve as an onramp to bachelor’s, master’s and higher-level degrees for many students, and particularly for the most demographically and socioeconomically diverse students. They guarantee fair admissions for all students. They offer support for adult students who must work to support their families. and without community colleges, many American students would not be able to access higher education at all.
In short, community colleges were created to serve the needs of their communities, and they do it exceptionally well.
“[N]othing has been a higher priority than making sure we provide world-class, affordable education and training so our students have the skills to succeed in a constantly evolving economy,” wrote Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker in a recent op-ed.
Wallace State Community College has educated thousands of students and provided skilled employees for the workforce since it opened its doors in 1966.
“Community colleges are engines of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Jee Hang Lee, President and CEO of the Association of Community College Trustees. “They give opportunities to all students, and they support all students throughout their educations, whether they attend to attain an associate degree or certificate, intend to transfer on for a bachelor’s or higher degree, or they take one or a few courses to learn a new skill or expand their horizons.”
Priority registration for Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 at Wallace State will begin on April 4. Summer 2022 classes will begin May 24 and Fall 2022 classes will begin Aug. 18. Classes are available during regular, mini terms and flex start terms, with day, evening, hybrid, online and weekend options.
For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call the main campus 256.352.8000 or the Oneonta campus at 205.625.4020.
