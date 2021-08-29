The Wallace State Community College Department of Nursing Education pinned almost 100 students who earned associate degrees in Nursing, as well as several who earned both the associate degree and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham via the UAB/WSCC Nursing Joint Enrollment program.
“Each graduate here tonight is a special person,” said Deborah “Pepper” Hoover, chair of the Wallace State Department of Nursing Education. “These graduates are the hope of nursing for the future.” This cohort of students started their first semester dealing with a cyberattack and that was followed up by the COVID-19 pandemic that called for the transition to all online classes and simulations and limited clinical opportunities. At several points, students were offered the opportunity to step out of the program.
“These graduates decided to persevere,” Hoover said. “Many of them took LPN boards at the end of fall and joined the fight against COVID since nursing heroes was desperately needed.” They also participated in the college’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Feb. 9 and March 9, administering more than 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“We appreciate the efforts that these graduates have made to be self-motivated, goal oriented and technology savvy,” Hoover added.
Lisa German, Vice President for Learning and Dean of Health Sciences compared the Nursing students to athletes competing in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in that they all had a dream to reach a certain goal, they had to train, they had to be supported, and they had to finish.
“Congratulations students,” German said. “You’ve reached that goal; you’ve earned that goal. Go forward and make us proud.”
On behalf of her classmates, class president Ashley Nall expressed thanks to their family and friends who provided support during their time in the program and their instructors who trained and prepared them for their careers.
“I might be a little biased, but I believe we have been blessed with the best faculty in the state,” Nall said. “Because of your commitment to us, hospitals highly seek us out simply because we call Wallace State our home. Thank you for caring and challenging us to become great nurses.”
Nall said she and her classmates “didn’t just conquer Nursing school. We surpassed all expectations.”
“Although we initially had fewer opportunities, I do not know of a better prepared group to take on the nursing profession,” she added. “You have proven your endurance and dedication. You excelled in the face of a mighty challenge and claimed what felt like an impossible victory. You deserve all the recognition and praise, both tonight and forever. August Class of 2021, you made history.”
Fifteen students were recognized as Nightingale Award nominees. The award is presented to students who show a “commitment to excellence in scholarship and dedication to compassion and exemplary patient care.” They are nominated by Nursing faculty.
The nominees were Roberto Barajas Salcido, Claudio Bermudez, Evan Buchanan, Logan Chappell, Katherine Greer Cunningham, Christopher Driver, Michael Elston, Santina Galvan, Abigail Graves, Madison McGee, Suni Murphy, Ashley Nall, Long Nguyen, Wanda Williams, and Carly Wren. McGee, Chappell and Cunningham received the Nightingale Awards.
“Her clinical performance is exceptional,” McGee’s nominator noted. “She goes above and beyond to provide holistic nursing care to our patients on our unit. In addition, she has a willingness to be a team player with other students, staff, and our clinical team.”
Chappell was known for coming to class during the pandemic and sitting on the front row, Hoover said. “This student was said to have the best attitude in class. Another faculty noted that this winner is humble, caring and very respectful.”
Cunningham was noted as being a highly motivated student and focused on achieving her goals. “She sought out answers to understand the “why” behind nursing actions and priorities,” Hoover said. “She has shown kindness and compassion while caring for patients, and she treats others with kindness and respect.”
The Wallace State Department of Nursing Education twice has earned the designation as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. The program is accepting applications through Sept. 1, for entry in Spring 2022. For more information, visit wallacestate.edu/nursing, call 256.352.8199, or email nursingapplicant@wallacestate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.