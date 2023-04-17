The Wallace State Community College Jazz Band will hold its annual Big Band Dance on Friday, April 21 at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.
“We’d like to invite everyone to come and enjoy music from icons like Glen Miller, Duke Ellington, and Ray Anthony, the last living leader of the big band era,” said Ricky Burks, head of the Fine and Performing Arts program and Jazz Band leader. “We hope to see a good many of you hit the dance floor, but you can also come to listen as well,” Burks said.
The Big Band Dance will be held at 7 p.m. in the atrium of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. Suggested admission to the event is a $10 donation.
The Jazz Band is one of several ensembles in the Fine and Performing Arts program. Instrumental ensembles also include the Concert Band, Pep Band, Saxophone Quartet and Brass Ensemble.
Vocal ensembles include the Concert Choir, Wallace State Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble.
Other offerings include Wallace State Dance’s Allegro Dance Theatre, Pride Line dance team and Wallace State Theatre.
Other Fine and Performing Arts productions scheduled for the Spring 2023 semester include:
Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts
