Wallace State’s Applied Technologies Division is hosting an Open House on Tuesday, July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to stop by the James C. Bailey Center lobby for campus maps, schedules and information and individuals will be directed towards the program(s) of their choice for a tour.
“We encourage anyone interested in a technical career to attend and learn more about the opportunities our division features. A prospective student may find a new career after touring our programs. Our division has new equipment across the board, wonderful faculty and fantastic job placement,” said Wes Rakestraw, Wallace State’s Dean of Applied Technologies.
Wallace State’s Applied Technologies Division consists of the following programs: Advanced Automotive Technology; Aviation/Flight Technology; Agricultural Production/Horticulture; Collision Repair; Culinary Arts; Diesel Technology; Engineering Technology; Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Machine Tool Technology; Mechatronics, Electronics Technology and Robotics; Small Farmer Training; Salon and Spa Management; and Welding.
An additional Open House is scheduled for the division on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact 256.352.8394 or email Jamie.robertson@wallacestate.edu.
