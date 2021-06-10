The Wallace State Alumni Association announces plans to resume its travel program, with trips planned for the fall, winter and spring.
“We’re excited to get back on the road,” said LaDonna Allen, coordinator of the Wallace State Alumni Association. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel several trips due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we’re happy to offer these upcoming trips to some of our favorite locations and a couple of new ones.”
Branson, Mo., is one of the new locations for the Alumni Association. The Autumn in Branson deluxe motorcoach trip is scheduled for Sept. 13-17. It includes four nights’ accommodations, 11 meals and five shows, including one featuring The Oak Ridge Boys. Luncheon tours are scheduled for the College of the Ozarks and Dogwood Canyon National Park.
The cost includes lodging, tour guide, luggage handling, taxes and meal gratuities. Based on occupancy and Alumni membership status, rates range from $925 to $1,335 per person. Visit www.wsccalumni.org/Branson21 for more information.
A favorite destination is the Great Smoky Mountains. The Holly Jolly Holiday Tour will spotlight the best the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tenn., have to offer. Planned for Dec. 7-10, the deluxe motorcoach trip includes three nights’ lodging at the Mainstay Suites at Ogle Farm, seven meals and admission to all activities on the itinerary. Attractions on the schedule include Dollywood, Country Tonite Theatre, a private Captain’s Dinner at the Titanic Museum, Christmas Place, Applewood Farmhouse, Puckett’s Grocery, Tanger Outlet Mall and Gatlinburg.
The cost includes lodging, admission to all attractions on itinerary, baggage handling and most gratuities. Based on occupancy and Alumni status, rates range from $575 to $899. Visit www.wsccalumni.org/hollyjolly21 for more information.
Combining an old favorite and a new destination is the April 4-8, 2022, Southern Charm Tour of Savannah, Ga. and Charleston, S.C. Savannah was the first trip offered by the Alumni Association’s travel program about 10 years ago, Allen said.
The itinerary includes tours of both cities, with stops at the Middleton Place Plantation, Drayton Hall, Angel Oak, Savannah & Charleston Markets, the Charleston Tea Plantation, Paula Deen’s The Lady and Sons Restaurant and Creek Seafood & Grill, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Historic Haunts Trolley Tour, Davenport House Museum, Tybee Island, Byrd Cookie Company and Blue Willow Inn.
The cost includes motor coach transportation, four nights’ lodging, baggage handling, nine meals, all activities, taxes and most gratuities. Based on occupancy and Alumni status, rates range from $998 to $1,598. Visit wsccalumni.org/charm22 for more information.
Anyone may travel with the Alumni Association, and anyone may join the Alumni Association to take advantage of travel discounts offered to members. Annual membership is $30 and other perks include scholarship eligibility to members and dependents, discounts at local businesses and access to exclusive discounts and special offers through the Working Advantage program. Visit wsccalumni.org or contact LaDonna Allen at 256.352.8071 for more information.
