Wallace State Alumni Association announces 2022 travel plans

The Wallace State Community College Alumni Association travel program released its list of destinations for summer, fall and winter of 2022.
For the summer, a day trip is planned to see a matinee of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s performance of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” The June 15 excursion to Montgomery will depart from Wallace State at 10:30 a.m. and return at 8 p.m. that evening. The $102 rate includes transportation, orchestra seating and a tour guide. A stop for a Dutch-treat dinner will be made on the way home.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is an off-Broadway hit set during the 1958 Springfield High School prom where Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy reunite to perform at their 10-year high school reunion. The musical features more than 30 classic songs from the 50s and 60s.
Visit www.wsccalumni.org/asf22 for more information and to make a reservation. May 20 is the deadline to register.
Update your passport for the fall trip to view autumn colors in Canada and New England Oct. 12-21, which includes a seven-night cruise about the Norwegian Pearl. The trip begins with a flight from Birmingham to Boston, where travelers will enjoy a Tea Party Dinner and a Freedom Trail tour the first two days before boarding the cruise ship. The next seven days will include stops at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Isle; Sydney, Nova Scotia, Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; and back to Boston to make the flight home.
Rates range from $2,899 to $6,399 per person depending on room selection and Alumni membership status. Visit www.wsccalumni.org/cruise22 for more information or to make a reservation. A minimum down payment of $600 is due at the time of the reservation, with final payment due by June 6.
The 2022 Historic Christmas Tour will finish the year with a trip to Mississippi and Louisiana Dec. 6-9. The trip packs a punch, with lots to see and do from day one. The journey to Louisiana will include a stop in Laurel, Miss., best known for Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV’s Home Town series. Enjoy lunch while you explore the downtown area before getting back on the road to spend the night in Laplace, La., and dinner at the Frazier Landing Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Tours of the Destrehan and Oak Alley Plantations, with lunch planned at the latter, are on tap for the morning and afternoon of the second day, with cooking lessons and dinner at Spuddy’s Cajun Cooking Experience that night. Day three includes a tour of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, including lunch at BB’s Stage Door Canteen and USO-inspired Christmas show performed by the Victory Belles. Dinner will be at Marlo’s Backyard BBQ in Canton, Miss. There will be time to enjoy the Canton Christmas Festival, which has earned Canton the nickname “City of Lights” and title of Most Festive Town in Mississippi.
Prices range from $740 to $1,090 depending on occupancy and Alumni membership status. Visit www.wsccalumni.org/christmas22 for more information and to register. Registration and payment deadline is Nov. 1.
Alumni membership is not required to travel, but members do earn a $100 discount on multi-night trips. You do not have to be an alum of Wallace State to join the Alumni Association. You may join as a friend or supporter, with your fees going to fund student scholarships.
For more information about the Alumni Association, contact LaDonna Allen at 256.352.8071 or ladonna.allen@wallacestate.edu.
