Wallace State Community College and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are teaming up to host a Wallace State Pond Management Series.
Classroom presentations are scheduled for Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 at the Hooper Forestry Building on campus and a hands-on field day at the Wallace State pond is set for March 15.
Among the topics covered will be liming and fertilizing, aquatic weed management, wildlife damage, harvesting, stocking, fish kills, dam maintenance, pond strategies/goals and enhancements.
“Effective pond management is an essential component for many farmers. This class covers many sectors of pond management, including fishing ponds to cattle ponds,” said Travis Kress, Wallace State’s Farm Training instructor. “It should be a beneficial class for many.”
The pond on Wallace State’s campus is 5.3 acres, consisting of various bass when assessed through past electrofishing processes.
The Feb. 17 and 24 classroom setting is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. and $75. The March 15 field day is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and is $50.
Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Register by contacting Ashley Baker at 256.352.8386 or Ashley.baker@wallacestate.edu.
For more information, contact Kress at 256.352.8115 or travis.kress@wallacestate.edu or Norm Haley, Regional Agent for the Alabama Extension at 256.630.4248 or nvh0001@aces.edu.
