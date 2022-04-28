Waid Harbison has been named United Way of Cullman County Executive Director. Harbison will replace Becky Goff, who retired April 15 after 5 years of service.
Harbison will take over the position May 24. Harbison spent 7 years in administrative roles for Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, as well as serving on many local boards, committees, and volunteering for local causes for more than 12 years. Harbison also has an extensive background in marketing, business, and sales, working in marketing positions for several private sector businesses over the last 5 years. He currently owns A-1 Marketing Services where he has worked with many local businesses, retailers, organizations, and churches.
“I am very excited and honored to have been named as the Executive Director,” Harbison stated. “I have been heavily involved in the community for over 12 years in many leadership roles, boards, and committees, and I am excited to take my next steps in serving the community by leading the United Way. I am a very servant minded person, and my passion is to get up every day and ask what I can do to serve other people and our community, so I know this is a perfect opportunity to truly be able to live this out every day.”
The United Way’s 2022-23 campaign began April 1. Harbison says he has big plans moving forward to help grow resources for the community and the United Way’s many partner agencies.
“My goal is to come in with a strategic plan to really be able to double the resources we give our partner agencies over the next few years. We currently work with 17 partner agencies and impact 20 percent of the population in Cullman County with our allocations every year. However, there are still so many needs in our community that are not able to be met. Being able to increase our resources and funding to our partner agencies is where we will really be able to see that additional significant increase to the community impact the United Way has.”
Harbison says meeting the goals for the United Way will require a lot of help.
“One of our top priorities for making the additional impact on our partner agencies is the ability to get volunteers. We will be heavily recruiting volunteers to help us achieve the goals set up in our strategic plan and really be able to meet as many of these unmet needs in the community as possible.”
Harbison also spoke positively of Goff.
“Becky has left the United Way in an amazing position, so I am very blessed to be walking in day one to the organization being at an all-time high under her leadership. She has done a phenomenal job with her many years of service, and we wish her well on her retirement.”
Harbison said he plans to carry on the work Goff has begun by carrying out her legacy of excellence as leader for the United Way of Cullman County.
