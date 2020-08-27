Registration cards and ballots for the 84th annual meeting of Cullman Electric Cooperative have been mailed to all co-op members as of Aug. 17. Mail-in voting and registration has been part of the co-op’s annual meeting for more than 20 years, but it is essential this year as the Cullman Electric board of trustees decided to make this year’s meeting, scheduled for Sept. 26 a virtual event.
“In response to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cullman Electric Cooperative will host its 2020 Annual Meeting as a virtual event,” said board chairman Robert Tidwell. “There will be no games, food, entertainment or in-person activities this year. We are disappointed we won’t be able to come together for our usual celebration, but we felt it was the best decision for the safety of our members and the co-op’s employees to change the format this year.”
The business meeting will be broadcast live on the internet, starting at 11 a.m., from inside Grady Smith Community Room at Cullman Electric’s administration building. In-person voting will be available from 9-10 a.m. at the Cullman EC Eva Road office, but co-op members are encouraged to register and vote by mail.
“Every year between 6,000 and 7,000 co-op members register and vote by mail,” Tidwell said. “On behalf of the board of trustees, I want to encourage all Cullman Electric members to take the registration packet when it arrives, sign the registration card, fill out the ballot and mail them in using the postage-paid return envelope.”
The signed registration card and completed ballot must be received no later than Sept. 24. Members that register and vote by mail will be entered into the prize drawings for one of 10 bill credits between $100 and $500, and the grand prize drawing for a 2010 Ford Explorer.
Three positions on the Cullman Electric board of trustees are on this year’s ballot. Incumbent board members David Hembree (District 7), Chad Alexander (District 8) and Lynda Carter (At-Large) are all seeking re-election. Alexander is running unopposed.
Candidates for District 7 are:
J. David Hembree
J. David Hembree, a self-employed cattle and hay farmer in Cullman County since 1972, is the incumbent trustee from District 7. Hembree is Chairman of the Alabama Rural Electric Association’s Board of Directors and serves on the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Board of Directors. He is a NRECA Credentialed Cooperative Director, and has also earned his NRECA Board Leadership certification. Hembree is a member of the West Point Masonic Lodge and volunteers for the Juvenile Justice System for first-time offenders. He served 22 years as a trustee of Jones Chapel School. He holds an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Wallace State Community College, with further studies at Athens State University. The Logan resident says he wants to continue helping Cullman Electric Co-op remain one of the best electric cooperatives in the state.
Bart West
Bart West works at Winston Home Builders where he oversees the installation of plumbing fixtures and furnaces in new homes. He previously worked at REHAU for 11 years as a materials handler. West was born and raised in the Jones Chapel community, graduating from West Point High School in 1986, and has volunteered with the Cullman County Relay for Life committee. “Serving on the Cullman Electric board of trustees would be a great honor,” West said. “It’s an opportunity to give back to my community. I’ve been in business leadership and decision-making situations for the past 15 to 20 years, and I think I could be a help to the co-op.”
Jordan Wiggins
Jordan Wiggins is the owner of Wiggins Heating and Air Conditioning. He started the company four years ago, managing the day-to-day operations as well as the inventory and all financial aspects of the business. Wiggins graduated from the HVAC program at Wallace State Community College in 2011 and began working in the industry. Through five years of on-the-job experience he earned his license as a certified HVAC technician before opening his own business in 2016. “As a member of the board of trustees, I want to take responsibility for my community and ensure the interests are being met of the members, employees and the general public,” Wiggins said. “I plan to guarantee the members have access to future technology advances, such as Sprout Fiber Internet, in all areas the cooperative serves. I will represent the cooperative with the utmost honestly and loyalty and be a figurehead in our community.”
Candidates for the At-Large Trustee position are:
Jeff W. Byars
Jeff Byars has more than 20 years of experience as an accountant, and has recently gone into business with his own private patient advocacy service. He is also a certified Emergency Medical Technician and has worked with volunteer fire services in Cullman County for more than 27 years. Byars has an accounting degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is currently president of Bethsadia Volunteer Fire Department, treasurer for the Alabama EMS Association, and EMS officer for the Cullman County Association of VFDs. “I feel my background in business and finance gives me the knowledge to be an asset to the board of trustees while providing a fresh set of eyes within the board,” Byars said. “I would like to see improved community relations and reduce any unnecessary procedures that may cause additional stress to the members and employees. I also want to see the co-op continue to grow and provide additional services to our members.”
Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter is the incumbent At-Large representative on the Cullman EC Board of Trustees. She retired from teaching after 25 years and now works part-time for Cullman County Schools as a homebound teacher. Carter has a B.S. degree from the University of Alabama in home economics and a M.A. degree from UAB in elementary education with a concentration in supervision and administration. Carter has successfully completed the curriculum of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association to become a Credentialed Cooperative Director, has earned her NRECA Leadership Credential, and earned her Director Gold Credential. “As the cooperative continues a tradition of growth, financial stability and enhanced member services, I would like the honor and privilege to continue representing the member-owners of Cullman Electric Cooperative on the Board of Trustees,” Carter said.
Rex Smith
Rex Smith has managed and worked as the pharmacist at Hospital Discount Pharmacy Central for the past 39 years. He earned his degree in pharmacy from Samford University. He served on the Cullman Airport Board for 10 years, and is a member of Cullman First Baptist Church. Smith said his experience as a business owner has prepared him for this opportunity. “Pharmacy has changed drastically over the past 39 years with insurance reimbursements being cut and the growth of large box stores, but I’ve managed to make changes and remain a profitable business,” Smith said. “My experience serving on the airport board taught me the importance of listening to top management before making decisions, and the need to seek and obtain state and federal grants that are available. I would like to use this experience and the experience I have as a local businessman to serve as a productive member of this board.”
Milton Williams
Milton Williams is a retired professional engineer with more than 40 years of experience in project management and engineering. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering as well as an MBA. Williams retired from the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations where he worked as a nuclear power plant inspector. He also worked as a division chief in the Missile Defense Agency. Williams is a Vietnam War veteran, and a retired commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve where he served for 38 years. He is a member of the VFW, the National Association of Federal Employees and the Military Officers Association. “I believe I have a technical and business background that would be valuable to the co-op,” Williams said. “Now that I am retired from a 40-year career as an engineer and project manager, I would like to give back to my community.”
Jeff Wren
Jeff Wren spent 16 years as a poultry and cattle farmer before selling his poultry houses in 2019 to focus on managing cattle. A graduate of Fairview High School, he worked for 10 years at Monsanto before going into farm business, and has worked for 10 years with Cullman Products. He is a member of the Cullman Lions Club, the Simcoe Masonic Lodge, past president of Cullman County Poultry & Egg Association, past board member of Fairview Park & Rec, and a member of the Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association. “As a self-employed farmer and resident of Cullman County, I understand first-hand the importance of affordable electricity at all times,” Wren said. “I have served on the nominating committee several times and have always wanted to serve as a trustee, but have never been able to due to my occupation. Now that I am semi-retired, I have the time needed to dedicate to the position.”
