On the ballot Tuesday are former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who faces off against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Republican Senate primary. Locally, incumbent county commission chairman Kenneth Walker will try to defend his seat against a challenge from Jeff “Clem” Clemons.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. countywide.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks due to the pandemic, but they are not required.
Where Do I Vote?
If you’re not sure which polling place to vote, contact the Cullman County Probate Office at 256-775-4665. You can also go online to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website (https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do). Enter your name and address to find out your polling place.
Voter ID Required to Vote
Voters must present a valid photo ID when they go to the polls. Residents with driver licenses or non-driver ID will not need a new photo voter ID.
A person who doesn’t have a photo ID that shows up to vote will be allowed to vote provisional, with those ballots being reviewed first before they are counted. If a voter does not have a valid photo ID, they can still vote in an election if they are positively identified by two election officials. A signed affidavit is required in that situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.