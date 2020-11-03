A long but briskly-moving line of voters streamed out the door and around the side of the West Point Town Hall early Tuesday as Cullman County residents head to the polls in what appear to be unusually strong numbers. Today’s general election is expected to fetch a heavy turnout, both locally and across the state and the U.S.
Staff at the West Point precinct said the waiting line had remained at about the same length ever since the polls opened at 7 a.m., though as of 8:30, voters were waiting no more than 15 minutes to receive their ballots.
In addition to the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, local voters are also deciding a number of state contests, including the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Doug Jones and GOP challenger Tommy Tuberville. A handful of statewide amendments is also on the ballot.
Polls at all Cullman County locations remain open today until 7 p.m.
