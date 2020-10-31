While there are no local contested races on the ballot, Cullman County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to have their say in the race for the President of the United States and for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, as well as six state constitutional amendments.
Republican President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence are on the ballot for re-election against the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice-president, as well as the Libertarian ticket of Jo Jorgenson for president and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen for vice-president.
For the U.S. House of Representatives District 4, Republican Robert Aderholt is running for re-election against Democrat Rick Neighbors, and in the race for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats, Democratic incumbent Doug Jones will be facing Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville.
The other statewide contested race is for president of the Public Service Commission, with Republican Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh running for re-election against Democrat Laura Casey.
Also on the statewide ballot are six constitutional amendments.
Amendment One would change the wording of the constitution from “every” U.S. citizen has the right to vote to “only” U.S. citizens have the right to vote.
Amendment Two would change how the court system operates in several ways. First, it would change who appoints the Administrative Director of the Courts. Currently, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court makes the appointment, but if the amendment passes, all nine justices would appoint the director. It would also end automatic disqualification of a judge just because a complaint was filed against him or her with the Judicial Inquiry Commission, and makes it so only the Court of the Judiciary can remove a judge from office.
Amendment Three also involves the judicial branch, and would change the terms of office for judges appointed to fill a vacancy. Currently, judges appointed to a vacant seat serve one year or until the next election, whichever is longer. If approved, the amendment would change it so that judges appointed to fill a vacancy would serve two years before being required to run for the seat.
Amendment Four would allow the 2022 Alabama Legislature to draft a new state constitution that removes racist language, combines sections related to economic development and removes repetitive language. A majority of voters would then have to ratify the new constitution.
Amendments Five and Six both deal with the Stand Your Ground law and how it applies to churches. The amendments define that the Stand Your Ground law would apply to churches in Franklin (Amendment Five) and Lauderdale (Amendment Six) counties.
At the local level, Jeff “Clem” Clemmons is running unopposed for Cullman County Commission Chairman and Barry Willingham is unopposed for Cullman County Revenue Commissioner. Cullman County School Board members Wayne Myrex, Gene Sullins and Heath Allbright are also running unopposed.
How to vote
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To help protect poll workers and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, voters are encouraged to wear a mask.
Voters are required to have a valid photo ID, which includes a driver’s license, an Alabama photo voter ID card, a state issued ID, a U.S. Passport, or a student or employee ID from a public or private college or university in Alabama. All valid forms of identification can be found at AlabamaVoterID.com.
To check your registration status, find your polling place or learn more about the election, visit alabamavotes.gov.
