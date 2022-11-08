After nearly a decade, the sitting members of the Cullman County Board of Education will no longer have the authority to appoint the superintendent position. A nearly 20 percent majority — 59.63 vs. 40.37 percent — of voters in Cullman County chose to revert to the system's previous method of electing the position by popular vote.
Current CCBOE Superintendent Shane Barnette will remain in his position as he finishes out the term of his contract, and voters will decide who they would like to see hold the position during the 2024 general election cycle.
"While disappointed in tonight's decision, and concerned about what it may mean for the future of our system, I completely respect the vote of our citizens. We will continue to work hard to do what's right for our children and focus on the continued growth and improvement of our school system," Barnette said in an official statement sent to The Times.
When asked if there were any existing or upcoming projects that Barnette would like to see accomplished before the next election, he said:
"We have a lot to do over those two years. More than anything just to create more opportunities for young people to be successful."