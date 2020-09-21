COLONY — With just six weeks left before the Nov. 3 presidential election, some Colony residents want to make sure people get registered to vote. On Saturday, they hosted a voter registration event, signing up or updating voter information for 12 people.
Brenda Jackson said the idea came to her after talking with some family members who had not registered to vote. "I realized other people could be in the same situation," she said.
So Saturday, Kim Twitty and Shirley Reese set up voter registration at the Colony Education Complex, handing out forms for people to register to vote and even providing the stamp to mail the forms in.
"Colony has always been that community," said Twitty. "We're very civic minded."
She said they didn't have a goal number of voters to register this weekend because, "Every single person who registers is important."
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19. People can register to vote online through the Alabama Secretary of State's office or by mail by downloading the form, filling it out and mailing it to the Cullman County Board of Registrars. You can also call the Voter Hotline at 1-800-274-8683 to request a form.
Voters have until Oct. 29 to request an absentee ballot.
