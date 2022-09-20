In just seven weeks voters will flock to their designated polling places to decide the outcome of the mid-term elections and ultimately who will represent them at the state and national level. Today as we celebrate the national Voter Registration Day here is what you need to know to join the 4.7 million voters who have registered to vote on this day since it was first observed in 2012.
Requirements to register
Before submitting your voter registration form you must make sure that you meet the following requirements:
- Must be a US citizen and a resident of the state of Alabama.
- Must be 18 years of age on or before election day.
- Must not be barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction, or must have had your civil rights restored.
- Must not have been previously declared mentally incompetent in a court.
- Must have an Alabama Driver’s License or a state issued Non-Driver’s ID (you will also be required to present this on election day in order to cast your vote).
Where to register
The quickest and easiest form of registration is to submit an online application. Websites like sos.alabama.gov or vote.org allow users to submit an application in as little as two minutes. You can also call the Voter Hotline at 1-800-274-8683 and request a paper application be mailed to you for you to submit to the Cullman County Board of Registrars located in the Cullman County Courthouse.
When to register
Once the Board of Registrars reviews your application and determines that you are eligible to vote they will send you a voter identification card along with the information of your designated voting site. In order to make sure that you receive this card it is encouraged to register as early as possible, but all applications must be submitted no less than 14 days prior to election day. Likewise, mail-in applications must be postmarked within the same timeframe. To be eligible to vote in the upcoming mid-term election applications must be submitted or postmarked no later that October 24.