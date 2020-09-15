Volunteers across the county spent Tuesday giving back to the United Way of Cullman County’s partner agencies during the annual United Way Day of Caring.
United Way Executive Director Becky Goff said around 80 people participated in projects around the county, from landscaping, pressure washing and cleaning at some of the area’s non-profits, as well as collecting supplies for the agencies and notes of encouragement for homebound residents.
Projects were mainly limited to outside work due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the turnout wasn’t quite as high as previous years, but everyone who came out was happy to support their local non-profits, Goff said.
“Today looked a little different than most years,” Goff said. “We had a lighter turnout and didn’t get to meet as a group, but there was no shortage of caring and compassion for our community and United Way.”
A group of workers from Louisiana-Pacific were on hand at Hope Horses to add some mulch and flowers to its entrance, and Human Resources Generalist Lora Gilliland said workers from the company participate in the Day of Caring every year because they want to show support for the United Way and its partner agencies.
“We wanted to give back to our community,” she said. “It makes you feel good to give back.”
LP encourages its employees to volunteer in their community, and there are always workers at the Hanceville facility who are happy to give up some of their time to do so, Gilliland said.
“We have employees who care enough to want to help,” she said.
Gilliland said she was a member of the United Way’s Young Professionals Board, and encouraged others to volunteer or donate to the United Way and its partner agencies to help the people of the community.
“If you can’t help financially, you could help with your time,” she said.
Goff said Milo’s Hamburgers donated breakfast for all the volunteers and Coca-Cola provided drinks, and the following businesses and groups had volunteers who participated: Rehau, LP, Peoples Bank, The Dive Shop, Payroll Services, Publix, Walmart, Good Grit Magazine, The Lakeside Life, the South Vinemont Town Council and Topre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.