Visitors invited to view new online art gallery

Vibrant self-portraits, innovative photography, and dramatic audio – those are some of the creative works you will experience when you visit a new online art gallery titled, “Streaming Identity” at www.wallacestate.edu/streaming-id
To launch the project, Wallace State Community College (WSCC) collaborated with Hennepin Technical College (HTC) in Minneapolis, Minn. The multimedia gallery features the creative work of students, faculty, staff and community members from both colleges. It explores the diversity and intersectionality of identities across cultural, digital and regional boundaries, and addresses issues such as racial justice, healing and inclusion.
“I hope this exhibition builds dialogue and empathy for our fellow community members who often likely will have different perspectives,” said Adrian Scott, Art & Visual Communications instructor at Wallace State.
“Our hope is that when individuals visit the gallery, they will challenge their own perspectives about cultural identities, labels and stereotypes,” said Paul Howlett, Graphic Design and Web Design, faculty, HTC. “It is meaningful that the gallery is a collaboration between two college communities because it shows us how artistic expression is a bridge across regional boundaries.”
The gallery is an effort to encourage self-reflection and community reflection. The colleges have launched several collaborative projects to explore racial justice, healing and inclusion in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
In “Streaming Identity,” each work of art demonstrates that the participating artists interpret the gallery’s mission in a manner that is often personal and inventive. Many students created self-portraits while others focused on the social justice theme.
WSCC student Joni Money, a Criminal Justice major, submitted a photograph that directly addressed her perspective as a law enforcement officer in regard to the death of Georg Floyd and also her hopes for our collective common good.
HTC student Daisha Pearson created a graphic design titled, “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter.” In addition to displaying her design in the gallery, she has printed the design on shirts and posters which have been popular items in the community.
Gallery organizers will continue to accept new creative work from a wide range of categories including photography, computer graphics, audio/video, and poetry – as well as paintings, drawings and collages. For guidelines to submit art and creative projects, visit wallacestate.edu/streaming-id-submission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.