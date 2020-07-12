Local business icon Bert McGriff died Saturday at his home.
McGriff was one of Cullman’s most successful business leaders.
As one of the “Flying Fifty” he joined other local businessmen to boost the area’s economy by recruiting industry to Cullman.
He served on several boards in Cullman, developed numerous projects like Cullman Shopping Center and Terri Pines Country Club, and was a founding member of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce.
After serving in during World War II, where he received the Purple Heart, McGriff returned to Cullman and built one of the most prominent businesses in Cullman County, McGriff Industries.
He was honored with countless awards including the Lion’s Club Chester Freeman Service to Others Award and chamber of commerce Emma Marie Eddleman Citizenship Award.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Desperation Church. There will be limited seating due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the service will be broadcast online at DesperationChurch.tv, Facebook Desperation Church or YouTube Desperation Church.
Read the complete obituary here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.