Veterans Day comes our way next Wednesday, but local organizers are taking full advantage of picture-perfect weekend weather to draw a crowd to the airport today, where vintage military aircraft will serve up a fascinating and somber visual reminder of the sacrifices that veterans have made for their nation.
At a Veterans Day celebration that’s free and open to everyone, guests will be able to recognize the service of local veterans while checking out some well-preserved (and flight-worthy) planes from decades past. Sponsored by the Cullman Elks Lodge, this year’s event — typically held at Veterans Park at Sportsman Lake — heads to the Cullman Regional Airport as a way to help people spread out, while checking out a slice of military history.
The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. There’ll be free CARTS bus service on hand for those who need a ride from the parking area, and visitors are encouraged (but not required) to wear face masks and take advantage of provided hand sanitizer. With other area Veterans’ events canceled or scaled back this year, organizer and retired Air Force colonel Ken Brown says Cullman’s celebration is poised to attract more guests than normal.
“We actually have a bigger show planned this year than we’ve ever had before,” he said. “Our event’s probably going to be the biggest veterans’ event in North Alabama this year.”
Local veteran Julian Campbell, who flew 40 B-26 bombing missions in WWII before flying planes over Korea and Vietnam, will be the grand marshal for the opening ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. Also on hand will be special guest Brad Freeman, a WWII veteran who’s now the last surviving enlisted member of Easy Company. Easy Company, or the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, parachuted into Normandy on D-Day. Their actions during the war eventually were recognized as the inspiration for the HBO series “Band of Brothers.”
Here’s what’s in store for those who attend:
9 a.m. - Cullman County Republican Women will dress up in 1940’s outfits to serve free coffee to veterans and their spouses
10 a.m. - The opening ceremony with Grand Marshal Julian Campbell
11 a.m. - A WWII jazz concert by the Wallace State Community College Jazz Band
12 p.m. - Free lunch served to all veterans and their spouses
1:30 p.m. - Military veterans from Skydive Alabama will perform a parachute jump into the airport.
