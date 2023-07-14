Jake Pratt Scholarship recipients, from left, are Cooper Long of Fairhope, who is enrolled in the CROSSING POINTS Program at University of Alabama; Jackson Ray of Vinemont, who is enrolled in the EAGLES Program at Auburn University; Serah Jeppsen of Dauphin Island, who is enrolled in the PASSAGES Program at the University of South Alabama; Jake Pratt; and Allie Simmons of Hoover, who is enrolled in the ACCESS Program at Mississippi State University.