VINEMONT — The town of South Vinemont will be welcoming residents of all ages to come and visit its Art Park Saturday, Dec. 3, for its Christmas tree lighting celebration.
The event marks a first for the town and is the product of a nearly completed month’s long overhaul to the park located adjacent to the town’s community center. An 18-foot-tall Christmas tree was added to the landscaping allowing the town to join with the several other municipalities across the county eager to kick off the holiday season.
A snow machine will transform the newly renovated park into a holiday wonderland while guests take part in the hot chocolate bar and sample Christmas cookies. Although the event is for residents of all ages, children specifically will be happy to hear that Santa Claus will be making an appearance and be available for photos to discuss their Christmas wishlists. Town Clerk Kayeca Sasser said that the town will also have a workstation set up for children to craft their own Christmas ornaments to decorate their own trees at home.
Sasser said that the event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. rain or shine. If the weather allows, the tree will be lit at roughly 5 p.m., if the predicted rain does make an appearance the festivities will be moved indoors to the community center.