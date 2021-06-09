VINEMONT— The town of South Vinemont will be hosting an outdoor community movie night on June 19, with a showing of Toy Story 4 beginning at 8:15 p.m. at the town’s community center.
During the work session before Tuesday night’s meeting, Mayor Reggie Dodson said he hopes the event can attract more than just the town’s residents, and hopes it can help tie the town and the rest of north Cullman County together.
“If it goes good, I really think it will be good for the whole town,” he said. “That’s one that we need to be concerned with is the folks in this area, because there’s a whole lot more of them than there are in this town.”
Anyone attending the movie can bring their own non-alcoholic drinks or food, but a concession stand will be also be open.
During the council’s May meeting, Dodson said the cost for renting the equipment for the movie night is around $1,500, but the town can also look into purchasing its own equipment in the future if there is a big turnout to the first movie.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Dodson also reported that repairs to Park Drive have been completed, and the town’s residents who use the road have said they are happy with the improvements.
“When they got all the new paving, I think they really appreciated that,” he said.
Councilwoman Sonya Copeland asked if the town can do anything about the number of wrecks from people exiting Park Drive onto U.S. 31, and Dodson said any work on that front would likely have to be conducted by the state.
“Part of it is state property, and we’re hampered as to what we can do on state property,” he said.
In other business, the council passed a motion to allow the mayor and council members to attend the Certified Municipal Official Training class and for Town Clerk Kayecea Sasser to attend the Alabama Municipal Clerk Fall Training Institute.
