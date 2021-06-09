Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.