The town of South Vinemont is preparing for a string of upcoming events sure to provide residents with a welcomed list of activities to look forward to.
After discussions with the owners of The Butcher Meat Co., the Vinemont Town Council have elected to take on the responsibilities of hosting the follow-up event to last year's barbecue cooking competition. As the new official event hosts, the council will also be making a few modifications.
This year's competition will be an officially sanctioned event through the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Touting itself as the world's largest collective of barbecue enthusiasts, the KCBS hosts around 400 events each year and the town is hoping to leverage that popularity to increase the number of competitors at this year's contest.
"The pro [to not sanctioning the event] is that you wouldn't have to pay any sanction fees, but you may only have 10 teams instead of 20 or 25. That's pretty much it," town clerk Kayecea Sasser said.
Those sanction fees, according to Sasser, are expected to be in the neighborhood of around $1,000, also come with several additional benefits according to KCBS. Event organizers are able to draw upon the experience and integrity of the official judges for any sanctioned event and expect to have a "built in" support system of KCBS organizers and members. Contestants are able to have the assurance that the event will be conducted legitimately and have the guarantee that prize money will be awarded as advertised.
Unlike last year, the upcoming contest will not have the same "street festival" aesthetic due to a planned venue change. Rather than close a section of Patton Dr., the town has chosen to host the event at the Vinemont Sports Complex in an effort to ease traffic flow and increase the amount of event parking.
"It's going to be a tad aggravating with the complex and such as that, but I believe it'll be a whole lot better than trying to do it here in downtown. There's too many things over there that'll make it a whole lot easier. That bird didn't fly too good last year when there was people trying to park off 31 highway," mayor Radginald Dodson said.
The town will have ample opportunity to find out what hosting an event at the complex will look like well ahead of the competition with two large scale gatherings taking place at the site during the next two weeks.
This upcoming Thursday-Sunday, June 22-25, the complex will be hosting the 7AA, 8AA, 9AA, 10AA and 12AA divisions of the United States Speciality Sports Association World Series tournament. Nearly 60 teams will be competing across all five divisions during the course of the week.
The following Sunday, July 2, the complex will host a town firework show from 6-9 p.m. The event will have a designated children's area complete with bounce houses and slides and hotdogs, chips and drinks will be available for all guests.
In other business, the town:
- Amended the zoning map ordinance, which was approved during the town's May meeting, to correct an error detected in the map.
- Approved a request from the Vinemont Gold Team for a hole sponsorship.
- Declared a back-to-school sales tax holiday.
- Approved several upgrades be made to town hall.