SOUTH VINEMONT — An emotional Mayor Reggie Dodson presented a years of service plaque to Deedie Marcum, widow of former South Vinemont mayor and councilman J.D. Marcum at the town council meeting Tuesday night. Marcum died at age 85 on Nov. 28, 2020.
“This is real hard, ma’am; you know how I feel,” Dodson said. “He was one fine gentleman. He gave a lot of service, he was a good friend.”
Marcum served on the town council for 12 years before being named mayor when the previous mayor resigned. He served in that position for 18 months, when he returned to his council seat and served in that position until his death last year.
At the brief meeting Tuesday night, the council approved new flooring for the second story of the concession stand at the Sports Complex. During the work session Dodson said the second story flooring was never finished and plans to use artificial turf didn’t pan out.
“The problem with the AstroTurf is the weight per square foot,” he said. “It can withstand the traffic but it’s too heavy.”
The council approved spending up to $2,500 for the new flooring.
During the work session, the council also heard a request from Shirley Arnett for assistance with food delivery to two Vinemont trailer parks. Arnett picks up the food from the local school and delivers it to approximately 40 children in the trailer parks every Wednesday.
She said she needed volunteers and asked that the mayor and council members rotate helping on Wednesdays.
Councilwoman Sonja Copeland, though, said all but one of the council members have full-time jobs, which would make it difficult for them to lend assistance.
Copeland said she would help with the food delivery program.
In other business, the council reviewed the 2019 audit and approved paying Larry Cooke for preparing the audit.
Editor Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 216.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.