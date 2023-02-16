VINEMONT — The Town of Vinemont is looking at making changes to the way a pair of its properties are managed during the work session preceding its Tuesday night meeting.
After getting requests from the community to rent the town’s community center for less than the current 4-hour minimum, the council discussed revising the facility rental policy.
A suggestion to allow two hour rentals for the price of $65 per hour was withdrawn after learning the required $60 cleaning fee would bring the total cost to nearly equal the current four hour rental price of $260 — that includes the cleaning fee.
Councilmember Sonya Copeland pointed to other municipalities within Cullman County such as Dodge City — where according to Copeland the community center can be rented for an entire day at a cost of $150 — and suggested that the price to rent the facility in Vinemont be reduced.
“The problem I have with $260 for four hours is that we are a low-income community and that is not affordable for the people that live in our community,” Copeland said.
Councilmember Chris Thompson noted that the town has been making improvements to the facility in recent months — with new paint and countertops to be installed soon — and that with the number of weddings that take place at the facility, it should be treated more like a lower cost venue.
“I appreciate what you’re [Copeland] saying, I really do. I just don’t think that it should be cheaper,” Thompson said.
No action was taken to revise the rental policy during the regular meeting.
The town also rescinded an ordinance that authorized the leasing of a building referred to by Mayor Radginal Dodson as “Patton 50.”
Dodson said that the building is currently being used by the town to store park and recreation equipment, community event items and food pantry items.
“The main thing is maintaining the temperature for the candy for the concession stand at the sports complex. That’s the main thing to be truthful with you. Them M&M’s get kind of hostile when it gets up to 80 degrees,” Dodson said.
During the work session the council also heard a suggestion from Thompson, to follow the success of a six minute tourism video released in January.
Thompson said that after the favorable response to the video on social media, he would like to create a bi-weekly video series that would highlight the town’s businesses. Thompson said that each video would cost the town roughly $75, but suggested reducing that cost by requesting that each featured business provide half of the cost.
In other business the council:
• Discussed replacing current attorney Roy Williams. No specific reasoning was given as to why Williams should be replaced and no action was taken.
• Approved to pay the town’s Municipal Workers Compensation Fund.