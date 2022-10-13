A planned expansion intended for The Shaddix Company to manufacture a new product line and create nearly a dozen new jobs within the Vinemont community was made possible by the approval of a tax abatement request presented to the Vinemont Town Council.
During his proposal to the council on behalf of The Shaddix Company, Cullman Economic Development Agency Project Manager Stanley Kennedy stated that the abatement would be to accommodate the construction of an additional building at the facility to be used for the production and manufacturing of a new line of products. While he maintained discretion as to the nature of the new product line, he did mention that it would be remaining in line with their current industry sector of concrete manufacturing.
The Shaddix Company requested a tax abatement of $485,000 over the course of 10 years, but estimated that during that time frame the expansion would create more than $300,000 in revenue in educational taxes that would go to local schools. “What you’re really giving up is the non-educational portion of these taxes,” Kennedy said.
Their request also came with the promise of creating 10 new jobs at their facility with an average wage of $17 per hour. Kennedy estimated that these jobs would create an additional $10,000 in annual tax revenue for the town as well as seeing more than $100,000 being spent each year in local businesses.
Mayor Radginal Dodson recalled the company’s previous promise to create twelve new jobs when requesting a previous tax abatement when moving its company to the town in 2016.
“In order to get this [previous] abatement and money that we went down there and built the road and all that hulla-baloo that we spent money for. That was all hinging on 12 employees, is what the agreement was. I know for a fact that there’s 26 of them now. What I’m trying to say is that the gentleman is going over, bending over backward to do what he’s promised to do. That’s my point exactly,” Dodson said.
The council was also updated on the first Butcher’s Backyard Grill-Off event that will be taking place along Patton Drive Oct. 22. Plans are moving ahead as planned, with anywhere between 10-15 competitors already having enlisted in the competition along with several different vendors.
The event is planned to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine and will be accepting competition entries until Oct. 14.
In other business the council:
Approved a resolution to adopt the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency’s AEMA Division F Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Approved a resolution to surplus a washer and a dryer that is no longer in use by the town.
Approved a resolution to donate the surplussed washer and dryer to the Cullman Child Development Center to be used in a mock apartment currently in development.
Approved for Councilwoman Sonya Copeland to construct a Little Free Library book box adjacent to the town’s free food pantry.