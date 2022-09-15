VINEMONT —
Visitors to the Town of South Vinemont’s Rowewood Park may have already noticed the recent additions of new playground equipment and ninja obstacle courses, as well as the beginnings of a jungle-themed mural by Jack Tupper along the sides of the park’s pavilion. But residents can expect to see even more beautification efforts in the coming weeks, not only to the park, but to the town’s streets and facilities as well.
During its Tuesday night meeting, the town council approved the $4,500 purchase of supplies to install a beach-style volleyball court within the park. This purchase will include the net, posts, sand, as well as player safe rubber curbs that will outline the court — providing a safer alternative to the railroad ties that are sometimes used. “Those don’t give much when you hit one,” Mayor Radginald Dodson said.
The community center adjacent to the park will also soon be undergoing its own facelift. The council approved to use $5,000 from its American Rescue Plan funds to purchase new appliances for the center and to replace the old countertops. Any additional funds after these purchases will be used to repaint the cabinets in the center’s kitchen area. The existing appliances will be surplussed and donated to the Cullman County Child Development Center’s Life Skills Center.
The council also approved the $1,000 purchase of American flags and holders that the Cullman VFW will distribute along the length of the town in the median of AL 31 for holidays.
Richard Neese with Tenax Enterprises provided the council with an updated street plan for next month’s barbecue cook-off hosted by The Butcher Meat Co. While Patton Drive was previously planned to be closed from AL 31 to the split at Tillery Road, Neese said that in order to avoid interference with the fire department, a more compact site plan would be implemented. Event director Bekah Gibbs said that organizers are actively seeking sponsors for the event as well as participants. Amateur pit masters are not only welcomed, but encouraged to participate as the theme of the event is a “backyard grill-off.”
For more information email Gibbs at GrillOff@ButcherMeatCo.com.
In other business the council:
Approved a one-time pay supplement of $1,200 for all of the town’s full-time employees.
Approved the payment of $20,820,00 to be paid in three monthly installments to the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation.
Approved the adoption of the Suicide Awareness Month Proclamation
Approved a motion from councilmember Sonya Copeland to include $2400 from ARPA funds be added to the 2022-2023 budget and earmarked to purchase food to supply the town’s free pantry.
Approved to allow Tenax Enterprises to use the property on Patton Drive and the parking lot of the community center for the community BBQ event.
Accepted a donation from Tenax Enterprises of 16 picnic tables for the walking trail/art park.