With the aide of a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant provided by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the town of South Vinemont will be constructing a north bound turn lane at the intersection of High School Road and AL Hwy. 31. This project comes at the advisement of Jack’s Family Restaurants who have begun works to construct a restaurant in the town.
Jack’s Family Restaurants purchased the undeveloped parcel of land from the Cullman County Board of Education in December of 2021 for a price of $230,000.
Jim Plott, Communications and External Affairs for ADECA, says “ADECA awards CDBG to benefit low and moderate-income communities and neighborhoods. In the case of South Vinemont, a main factor was the number of jobs that will be created, the amount of matching funds, and in this case traffic safety was also a factor.”
In addition to the $300,000 received from the grant the town of South Vinemont has agreed to match with $6000.
Mayor Radginal Dodson received an estimate from Dale Bright of St. John And Associates, a local civil engineering firm of approximately $300,000. Bright has stated that the firm examined traffic counts in order to address the bottle-necking that occurs at the intersection of High School road and Alabama Highway 31. With more than 25% of motorists turning right onto AL 31 N Bright said “The addition of a right turn lane at the intersection will be a benefit to the schools as much as it will to the Jack’s that’s going to be there.”
The Jack’s Co. has committed to a minimum of 40 additional jobs in the community. Dodson says “From what we have heard during the talks we have had with Jack’s, they are wanting a good portion of those jobs to go to the 11th and 12th grade students. With the close proximity to the school, that’s what we are hoping for.”
While Dodson was unable to provide an exact amount of projected revenue increase the town should see from the addition of the fast-food chain he estimates that the increase will be “considerably higher than it is now.”
“Vinemont is a small town and this will be the only drive-thru restaurant here. Apart from the V&W convenience store, but Jack’s will be able to operate at a much higher volume. And we are hoping to see that reflected in the town’s revenue.” Dodson says.
There is currently no projected start date on the construction of the turn lane or the restaurant.
