After their July 1 opening, owners Justin and Kadi Smith from Butcher’s Meat Co. are looking to bring the citizens of Vinemont a BBQ-centered street festival this fall.
Presenting the Vinemont Council with a proposal that would temporarily close a portion from Patton Drive to Tillery Road, the festival would showcase pit-masters from across the Northern Alabama region competing in a crowd-voted cook-off competition. In order to achieve their hopeful October event date, the Vinemont Town Council would need to approve the road closure 30 days in advance no later than their September meeting.
Mayor Radginald Dodson, seemed thrilled at the potential of such an event, but voiced concerns over traffic issues and the short timeframe, saying that it “may have to be a spring time deal.” Organizers said that roughly 10-15 residences would be effected by the event and that they have already been working on finding solutions for these concerns and requested to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting.
Another festival within the town of Vinemont that has already been approved is the annual Freedom Fest. The event will be taking place at Vinemont school on Aug. 5 from 5-8 pm. The council approved the rental of two bounce-houses for the festival.
Traffic lights and roadways will be upgraded within the town. The council approved for $10,000 worth of traffic light upgrades and for $65,000 to go be used to resurface Goodwin Road.
City Planner Mike Graves updated the council that the construction on the town’s Jack’s was underway but a definite date of completion had not been set.
In other business the council:
• Approved to replace a pipe on Ridgeway Street for a cost of $3,000.
• Heard a report from Graves who updated the council the bleachers at the Sports Complex had now been installed and well as toilets and faucets located in the bathrooms along the towns walking trail had been replaced.